Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Frigid morning for all as we start an incredibly cold week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You should get used to starting the day with below zero temps as we are locked in with the arctic air for quite a while. This morning starts below zero and will only climb into the single digits above zero. Wind chills will stay below zero all day as well.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Monday Wind Chill (WOWT)

We’ll again dip below zero tonight due to pockets of clearing and thick snow cover. We should be able to rebound a bit more Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon but nothing phenomenal is expected.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Our next chance of snow is Wednesday morning but it is expected to be rather light and brief. An inch or less is likely from this one and any other minimal snow chances we have for the rest of the week.

