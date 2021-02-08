Public escalator believed to be last in Sioux City removed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - The escalator at HOM Furniture, believed to be the last one accessible by the public in downtown Sioux City, has been taken down.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the decision was made last year to remove the 35-year-old escalator and replace it with a staircase. The change may be a sign of the times; the escalator was thought to be the last one in operation in a retail store in Sioux City and the last one downtown that was accessible to the general public.

HOM manager Kyle Chance says the decision was mainly a financial one, noting it would have cost more than $1 million to replace the ailing escalator and keep it running.

