Public escalator believed to be last in Sioux City removed

The 1986 escalator at HOM Furniture in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, is being replaced by a set of...
The 1986 escalator at HOM Furniture in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, is being replaced by a set of stairs shown under construction on Jan. 30, 2021. The escalator had been in constant use since the downtown space at 415 4th St. was occupied by a Younkers department store. (Jesse Brothers/Sioux City Journal via AP)(Jesse Brothers/Sioux City Journal via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - The escalator at HOM Furniture, believed to be the last one accessible by the public in downtown Sioux City, has been taken down.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the decision was made last year to remove the 35-year-old escalator and replace it with a staircase. The change may be a sign of the times; the escalator was thought to be the last one in operation in a retail store in Sioux City and the last one downtown that was accessible to the general public.

HOM manager Kyle Chance says the decision was mainly a financial one, noting it would have cost more than $1 million to replace the ailing escalator and keep it running.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

