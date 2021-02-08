Advertisement

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman

(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has released the autopsy results of a woman whose body was found on Feb. 5. The Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday that the body of a deceased person located in rural Otoe County on Feb. 5, 2021 has been identified as Amber Tjaden, 48 of Weeping Water. Preliminary autopsy reports indicate that Tjaden died of cold exposure. Foul play is not suspected.

Tjaden had been reported missing to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in late January. Otoe County deputies were dispatched to a minimum maintenance county road, approximately six miles north of Unadilla, after a citizen a had reported seeing a vehicle matching Tjaden’s parked on the side of the road.

Responding deputies located Tjaden outside, near her vehicle. An on-scene investigation was conducted by the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

Tjaden was an educator at Metro Community College and the daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Winter Weather Advisory through 7 PM Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
Snowy Sunday evening!
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Snow showers Sunday evening with a frigid week of weather ahead
Shooting
Omaha Police investigating shooting of a 7-year-old

Latest News

Former Valparaiso teacher facing felony child porn charges
The 1986 escalator at HOM Furniture in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, is being replaced by a set of...
Public escalator believed to be last in Sioux City removed
Iowa governor lifts mask mandate without public health input
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid air locked in place all week
Frigid air locked in place all week