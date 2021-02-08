Advertisement

Omaha’s Shaq Barrett sacks Mahomes twice, Buccaneers win Super Bowl 31-9

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Chiefs bid to win back-to-back super bowls came up short against Tampa Bay at Tampa Bay 31-9. Tom Brady wins his seventh Super Bowl and this one comes in his first year with the Buccaneers. New team, new conference, similar result.

Kansas City was clearly affected by losing both tackles. Shaq Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and the Buccaneers were able to pin its ears back and apply pressure on Patrick Mahomes. Barrett, who played at Boys Town and UNO, had two sacks in the second half.

Tom Brady connected twice for touchdowns with a man who also has a ton of Super Bowl experience, Rob Gronkowski. Both of those were the first two of the game helping the Buccaneers build a big 21-6 lead at the half.

The Tampa Bay defense did not allow a Kansas City touchdown.

In addition to former Huskers Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David, Khalil Davis also won his first Super Bowl ring.

