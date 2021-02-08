Advertisement

Omaha-metro drivers experience car troubles in cold weather

(KSFY)
By John Chapman
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trying to keep our vehicles on the road becomes more difficult as the temperatures begin to drop.

This cold weather will tell on your car if it’s not ready for winter.

Customers’ social distancing in the Jensen Tire waiting room this morning started this cold day with a car issue.

“Low fluids, the fluids are low. Tires are low on tread so you’re slipping, you’re sliding. Preventive maintenance is the key thing,” says Smith.

Assistant Store Manager, Garett Smith says low fluids can keep your vehicle off the road when the temperatures dip into the negative numbers and low tire pressure can actually ruin a tire if you don’t catch it in time.

Bald tires on snowy icy roads can be dangerous. Smith says a tread depth gauge is the best way to tell if your tires are okay. Or you can go old school and use a penny test to check the tire tread.

“When you start to get to you know the hair line or the top of the hair, the tire is worn out,” says Smith.

Garett says a lot of older car batteries fail in the cold winter.

“Double check the battery. You know the battery is kind of the crucial thing right now in this cold weather. It doesn’t take much for a cell inside the battery to wipe it out when it’s cold,” says Smith.

A lot of drivers don’t get their cars ready for the winter and when the battery dies, that’s when Joe Brown goes to work.

Joe Brown with Neff Towing says, “basically towing them cause a lot of people don’t want to mess with jumping them. Pretty busy with the cold weather cause of all the no starts and people sliding in the ditches.”

Smith says one of the most common mistakes drivers make is letting their antifreeze level run low.

