Omaha councilmembers propose raising facemask age limit for kids

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three Omaha councilmembers planning to suggest the age limit be raised on the city’s facemask ordinance, set for a decision at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The current mask mandate, set to expire Feb. 23, requires anyone ages 5 and older to wear a facemask where required. According to the council agenda, councilmembers Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton, and Vinny Palermo plan to propose raising the age limit to 12 years and older.

Brinker Harding says, “we’ve listened to our constituents. Extending the mask mandate with this change provides the protection they desire and an option to improve the lives of children and the effects of long-term mask use.”

Aimee Melton says, “this amendment provides the freedom for parents, schools, and businesses to make common sense decisions about mask use for children while providing the public health protection overwhelmingly supported by the people I represent.”

The council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on extending the current mask mandate to May 25.

