Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Snow showers Sunday evening with a frigid week of weather ahead

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our First Alert weekend consisted of several rounds of snowfall and frigid temperatures. Sunday’s high in Omaha was only 5°! While we’ll see some breaks in the snow this week, the Arctic air is sticking around.

We’re continuing to track scattered snow showers this evening, before snow becomes more isolated in nature tonight into Monday morning. An additional ½ inch to inch of accumulation is possible for most, with the potential for a heavier band to the south of I-80 overnight.

Additional snowfall Sunday evening through midday Monday
Additional snowfall Sunday evening through midday Monday(WOWT)

We’ll stay in the single digits for highs yet again Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering light snow showers and/or flurries. Wind chills will stay below-zero all day.

Wind chills stay below-zero all day Monday
Wind chills stay below-zero all day Monday(WOWT)

Though the First Alert Day has been dropped for Monday, allow yourself extra time to get into work! You may need to clean off your car, and take it slow – especially on the neighborhood roads.

We’ll dry out Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will be cold. Highs on Tuesday will warm to around 10°, with highs Wednesday in the lower-teens.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Additional snow chances move back in Thursday and Friday, though models begin disagreeing a bit from this moment on in the forecast. Overall, temperatures will stay FAR below-normal, with highs in the single digits and lower-teens, and several nights with lows below-zero.

Check in on your neighbors, bring in the pets, safely heat your homes, and winterize your car. Stay safe, everyone!

Keep track of the radar and the chilly 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Winter Weather Advisory through 7 PM Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday
Construction project in West Omaha expands 180th Street
Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site ends after nearly 10 hours
Council Bluffs Police give details about excavators standoff

Latest News

Sunday, February 7th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory through 7 PM Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday
Sunday, February 7th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
Saturday, February 6th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast