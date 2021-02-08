Mallory’s Forecast Update - Snow showers Sunday evening with a frigid week of weather ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our First Alert weekend consisted of several rounds of snowfall and frigid temperatures. Sunday’s high in Omaha was only 5°! While we’ll see some breaks in the snow this week, the Arctic air is sticking around.

We’re continuing to track scattered snow showers this evening, before snow becomes more isolated in nature tonight into Monday morning. An additional ½ inch to inch of accumulation is possible for most, with the potential for a heavier band to the south of I-80 overnight.

Additional snowfall Sunday evening through midday Monday (WOWT)

We’ll stay in the single digits for highs yet again Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering light snow showers and/or flurries. Wind chills will stay below-zero all day.

Wind chills stay below-zero all day Monday (WOWT)

Though the First Alert Day has been dropped for Monday, allow yourself extra time to get into work! You may need to clean off your car, and take it slow – especially on the neighborhood roads.

We’ll dry out Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will be cold. Highs on Tuesday will warm to around 10°, with highs Wednesday in the lower-teens.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Additional snow chances move back in Thursday and Friday, though models begin disagreeing a bit from this moment on in the forecast. Overall, temperatures will stay FAR below-normal, with highs in the single digits and lower-teens, and several nights with lows below-zero.

Check in on your neighbors, bring in the pets, safely heat your homes, and winterize your car. Stay safe, everyone!

