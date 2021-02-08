Advertisement

Iowa governor lifts mask mandate without public health input

(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By David Pitt
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Some Iowa lawmakers say Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted mask requirements and limits on the number of people who could gather in bars and restaurants without first conferring with public health officials.

Lawmakers who had participated in a meeting with the Iowa Department of Public Health say that public health officials acknowledged Reynolds had not conferred with them before deciding to lift the mask mandate.

Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett says the lifting of mitigation measures correlates with a reduction in virus activity, including hospitalizations in the state.

