Heavy snow causes Grand Island skating rink roof collapse

(KSNB)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Heavy snow from a second weekend snowstorm in as many weeks has led to the collapse of a Grand Island landmark skating rink’s roof.

The Grand Island Independent reports that a large portion of Skate Island’s roof collapsed early Monday morning. Owner Steve Anderson says about three-quarters of the roof collapsed.

No one was inside at the time, and no one was injured. Grand Island Building Inspector Craig Lewis says the building appears to be “a total loss.”

The Quonset hut building is 55 years old. Anderson’s father bought it in 1969, and his family has been running the business since.

