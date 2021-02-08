Former Dodge County deputy pleads guilty to fraud in federal court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Dodge County deputy on Monday pled guilty in federal court to using his business to defraud six people and a federally insured bank of almost $11 million.

According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly, the wire and bank fraud allegations levied against Craig Harbaugh following an FBI investigation amounted to $6 million taken from the individual victims and $5 million from the bank. Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon presided over Monday’s hearing.

Harbaugh is set for sentencing May 10. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, up to $250,000 in fines, and three years of supervised visits following any length of incarceration.

In accordance with the plea, Harbaugh admitted to falsifying purchase orders and contracts for his business, Tactical Solutions Gear in Fremont, in order to lure investors with the promise of reimbursement once the orders were filled. Those documents, according to the release, were also used to secure a loan at a federally insured bank. All of this happened while Harbaugh was serving with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

“In fact, Harbaugh did not have any standing or open purchase orders or contracts with any of the companies or government entities that he falsely claimed to be doing business when he induced the victims to invest with him,” the release states. “Harbaugh essentially ran a Ponzi scheme.”

The false documents gave the appearance that Harbaugh was doing business with law enforcement agencies including the Nebraska State Patrol, Illinois State Police, Kansas Department of Wildlife, and the Kansas City Police Department; as well as Werner Enterprises and a defense contractor.

“Craig Harbaugh exploited his position as a sheriff’s deputy to take advantage of victims who invested their life savings with him,” FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said in the release. “Today’s plea demonstrates that no one is above the law. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to ensure those who commit fraud are brought to justice, even if they wear a badge.”

Harbaugh resigned from the sheriff’s office in November 2019, following his federal indictment a few weeks earlier.

