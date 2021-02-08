Advertisement

Fatal crash shuts down I-80 East at 60th Street

Omaha Police Department responded to a fatal single car
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Parts of I-80 East were closed early Monday morning due to a fatal crash.

Omaha police responded to the crash near 60th just before 4 a.m.

According to a release, their investigation found the driver, Albert Aleman, lost control of his pickup truck, slid across three lanes, went down an embankment, and rolled several times before coming to a stop on the truckstop.

Police say Aleman was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Medics.

Two eastbound lanes were closed until 5:30 a.m. and the on-ramp to I-80 from northbound 60th was reopened just after 7 a.m.

