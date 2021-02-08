David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid air locked in place all week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Much of the area dipped well below zero early this morning, low temperatures falling to -7° here in Omaha, but it was even colder to our north. Lows fell to -15° in Fremont, -15° in Columbus, -17° in Tekamah, and -20° in Norfolk! Thankfully we recovered a little bit this afternoon, temperatures breaking back above zero, climbing to between 5 and 10 around the metro. More frigid temperatures are expected tonight, as temperatures dip back below zero. In some areas, lows will fall well below zero. In general, expected lows between -5° and -10° around the metro. However, wind chills will be even colder, falling into the -15° to -25° range. Frostbite can develop in as little as 30 minutes, so make sure to cover exposed skin and limit time outdoors if possible.

Wind Chill Advisory Tuesday (WOWT)

After a frigid start, temperatures will struggle to warm again on Tuesday. We may see some morning sun, but clouds will thicken up once again by the afternoon. Temperatures likely top out between 5 and 10 degrees once again. Clouds should hold temperatures just above 0 Tuesday night. A few flurries are possible on Wednesday, but no major impacts are expected at this time. Wednesday may be the warmest of the week, with highs climbing just above 10 degrees. More clouds and flurries are possible on Thursday, but temperatures fall back into the single digits for highs.

It’s possible the coldest push of this Arctic outbreak doesn’t arrive until Friday into the weekend as an incredibly frigid air mass drops out of Canada. Temperatures may struggle to reach 5 degrees on Friday, falling well below zero Friday night. Highs on Saturday may struggle to get above zero. The coldest night may come Saturday into Sunday when temperatures could plunge to between -10 and -20 degrees. And that is the air temperature! Wind chills may be even lower. After the weekend, temperatures may slowly moderate into next week, but we are still looking at below-freezing temperatures through at least Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.