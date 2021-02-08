Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid air locked in place all week

By David Koeller
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Much of the area dipped well below zero early this morning, low temperatures falling to -7° here in Omaha, but it was even colder to our north. Lows fell to -15° in Fremont, -15° in Columbus, -17° in Tekamah, and -20° in Norfolk! Thankfully we recovered a little bit this afternoon, temperatures breaking back above zero, climbing to between 5 and 10 around the metro. More frigid temperatures are expected tonight, as temperatures dip back below zero. In some areas, lows will fall well below zero. In general, expected lows between -5° and -10° around the metro. However, wind chills will be even colder, falling into the -15° to -25° range. Frostbite can develop in as little as 30 minutes, so make sure to cover exposed skin and limit time outdoors if possible.

Wind Chill Advisory Tuesday
Wind Chill Advisory Tuesday(WOWT)

After a frigid start, temperatures will struggle to warm again on Tuesday. We may see some morning sun, but clouds will thicken up once again by the afternoon. Temperatures likely top out between 5 and 10 degrees once again. Clouds should hold temperatures just above 0 Tuesday night. A few flurries are possible on Wednesday, but no major impacts are expected at this time. Wednesday may be the warmest of the week, with highs climbing just above 10 degrees. More clouds and flurries are possible on Thursday, but temperatures fall back into the single digits for highs.

It’s possible the coldest push of this Arctic outbreak doesn’t arrive until Friday into the weekend as an incredibly frigid air mass drops out of Canada. Temperatures may struggle to reach 5 degrees on Friday, falling well below zero Friday night. Highs on Saturday may struggle to get above zero. The coldest night may come Saturday into Sunday when temperatures could plunge to between -10 and -20 degrees. And that is the air temperature! Wind chills may be even lower. After the weekend, temperatures may slowly moderate into next week, but we are still looking at below-freezing temperatures through at least Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Winter Weather Advisory through 7 PM Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
Snowy Sunday evening!
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Snow showers Sunday evening with a frigid week of weather ahead
Shooting
Omaha Police investigating shooting of a 7-year-old

Latest News

Frigid air locked in place all week
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Frigid morning for all as we start an incredibly cold week
Snowy Sunday evening!
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Snow showers Sunday evening with a frigid week of weather ahead
Rusty's Morning Forecast