Changes made to Huskers MBB schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several changes to the Nebraska men’s basketball schedule were announced on Monday.

The changes are a result of postponements during the program’s pause of team activities due to COVID-19.

Here’s how the updated slate looks:

Mon. (Feb. 8): at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Wed. (Feb. 10): vs. Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.

Fri. (Feb. 12): vs. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sun. (Feb. 14): at Penn State, 2 p.m.

It’ll be a busy stretch for Big Red as it looks to finish out its schedule while making up missed games.

