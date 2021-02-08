Advertisement

$2 million of grants to help locally-owned restaurants and bars in Douglas County

By Brian Mastre
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In Douglas County, there’s another round of help for struggling mom-and-pop restaurants and bars.

This time, $2 million in grants are being made available through the Omaha Community Foundation in conjunction with the Nebraska Enterprise Fund and Douglas County.

We all know how hard the pandemic has been on small businesses. Many have already closed in the last year.

It’s estimated there are 400 to 500 restaurants, bars, food trucks, and caterers that will qualify. You must be locally owned and still open.

In 2019, there was an annual gross revenue of $1.25 million or less and in 2020, a lost at least 50% of income/revenue.

Donna Kush, President of the Omaha Community Foundation said, “We’re sure the problem is more widespread, but we had to draw the line somewhere and the criteria we put in place. I think we all lost our favorite restaurants. I think we’re concerned that those that haven’t yet but we know they’re teetering. And they very much need assistance and they need it quickly.”

It’s a tight window to apply. The application process opened today and goes through Feb. 17.

There are also a handful of training seminars to help restaurants and bar owners through the technical aspects of applying for the stimulus funds.

