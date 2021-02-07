Sunday Feb. 7 COVID-19 update: Lincoln-Lancaster County reports 50 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Lincoln-Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports 50 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 27,154.

No new deaths were reported today. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 208.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers | Iowa

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.