Sunday Feb. 7 COVID-19 update: Lincoln-Lancaster County reports 50 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.
Lincoln-Lancaster County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports 50 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 27,154.
No new deaths were reported today. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 208.
VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.
REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.
Get tested
Recent COVID-19 updates
