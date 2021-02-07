Advertisement

Sunday Feb. 7 COVID-19 update: Lincoln-Lancaster County reports 50 new cases

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Lincoln-Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports 50 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 27,154.

No new deaths were reported today. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 208.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers | Iowa

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Feb. 6 COVID-19 update
Feb. 5 COVID-19 update
Feb. 4 COVID-19 update
Feb. 3 COVID-19 update
Feb. 2 COVID-19 update
Feb. 1 COVID-19 update
Jan. 31 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Winter Weather Advisory through 7 PM Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday
Construction project in West Omaha expands 180th Street
Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site ends after nearly 10 hours
Council Bluffs Police give details about excavators standoff

Latest News

Getting COVID is still possible after being vaccinated, but you can reduce the chances
Seniors at Omaha retirement community receive second vaccine
Trump impeachment trial begins, COVID relief talks resume this week
Trump impeachment trial begins, COVID relief talks resume this week
Eight-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Jr. developed a rare illness after contracting COVID-19.
8-year-old boy with rare illness associated with COVID-19 returns home from hospital