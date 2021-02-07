Some COVID-19 restrictions to end in Iowa on Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At 12:01 Sunday morning, restrictions put in place to help lower hospitalizations in the state of Iowa will be lifted.

This includes the indoor mask requirement for people inside of a business for more than 15 minutes that cannot socially distance themselves.

It also removes capacity restrictions on businesses. Jon Nelson oversees two bars in council bluffs.

He says even though restrictions are being lifted in Iowa, his businesses won’t be changing the safety protocols they’ve had in place throughout the pandemic.

“Customers mask until they are seated and then once they are seated they can take their masks off and enjoy their meal and then upon leaving we ask them to put their masks on while they leave,” says Jon Nelson, Lincoln’s Pub owner.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Friday capacity limits will also be lifted. Nelson says he has noticed business picking up lately.

He says his staff will keep an eye on how many people are in his bar at a time. For now, they still plan to have customers spread out.

“Yeah, we are going to keep it. We’ve always been spread out pretty good. And we’ll keep our tables socially distanced going forward for the year until we see some definitive changes,” says Nelson.

In Governor Reynolds’ latest proclamation, she encourages employers to take reasonable measures to ensure the safety of employees and patrons.

Leaving it up to each business to decide how best to keep people safe. Something Nelson says he will do until the pandemic subsides.

“People are itching to get out and dine out at their favorite restaurants again and we see some momentum. We hope to build on that. Obviously doing that safely,” says Nelson.

Iowa’s public health disaster emergency has been extended to March 7th. That means the state will continue to provide additional resources to respond to the pandemic.

