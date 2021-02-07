Saturday Feb. 6 COVID-19 update: Lincoln-Lancaster County reports 49 new cases, 1 death

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Lincoln-Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports one new death Saturday. A woman in her 90s that was hospitalized has passed.

The total number of deaths in the community is now 208.

Forty-nine new cases were reported bringing the total number of cases to 27,104.

Counting down the days until you can get your #COVID19 vaccine? Until it’s your turn, please continue to #DoRightRightNow and wear a mask! pic.twitter.com/uPyB9JYdMl — DouglasCoHealthDept (@HealthDouglasCo) February 6, 2021

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

