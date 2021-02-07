Advertisement

Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old girl in Kansas has died after being dragged for miles by her family’s SUV that had been stolen.

Wichita police say in a news release that the girl was sitting in the back seat of the running vehicle Saturday while her family went inside a restaurant to get food.

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.

The girl tried to get out of the vehicle while it was moving but was caught in the seat belt and dragged.

Palmer stopped the vehicle several miles away. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Palmer is charged with felony murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Winter Weather Advisory through 7 PM Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday
Construction project in West Omaha expands 180th Street
Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site ends after nearly 10 hours
Council Bluffs Police give details about excavators standoff

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Chiefs, Buccaneers face off for NFL title in Tampa
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Yellen: Biden’s plan could restore full employment by 2022
FILE - In this May 7, 2007 file photo, former Secretary of State George Shultz arrives to watch...
Longtime Reagan Secretary of State George Shultz dies at 100
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew
The Kansas City Chiefs run onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between...
Super Bowl ads aim to entertain with light humor