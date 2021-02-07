One person injured in a South Omaha cutting, three people arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested three people in an incident where one person was cut Saturday night.

The people that were arrested are:

Steve Gillette, 35, booked for driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon.

Aaron Miranda-Quiroz, 35, booked for flight to avoid arrest.

Rodolpho Mendoza, 31, booked for two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, two counts of terroristic threats, and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Officers went near Railroad Ave in South Omaha to investigate a cutting at 11:06 p.m. It was advised that a white Dodge RAM left the scene.

Officers say at the original scene, Kevin Duran, 23, was treated for a cutting by medics. Duran’s injury was minor and didn’t need any additional care.

It was determined that the person cut Duran and tried to cut someone else.

Police found the RAM truck and made a traffic stop at 30th Ames Ave. The driver and passenger were taken into custody.

A man in possession of guns went to the officers saying he knows the people involved in the cutting.

Mendoza, Miranda-Quiroz, and Gillette were taken to the Omaha Police Headquarters for further questioning.

