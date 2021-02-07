Advertisement

One person injured in a South Omaha cutting, three people arrested

(ap newsroom)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested three people in an incident where one person was cut Saturday night.

The people that were arrested are:

  • Steve Gillette, 35, booked for driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon.
  • Aaron Miranda-Quiroz, 35, booked for flight to avoid arrest.
  • Rodolpho Mendoza, 31, booked for two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, two counts of terroristic threats, and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Officers went near Railroad Ave in South Omaha to investigate a cutting at 11:06 p.m. It was advised that a white Dodge RAM left the scene.

Officers say at the original scene, Kevin Duran, 23, was treated for a cutting by medics. Duran’s injury was minor and didn’t need any additional care.

It was determined that the person cut Duran and tried to cut someone else.

Police found the RAM truck and made a traffic stop at 30th Ames Ave. The driver and passenger were taken into custody.

A man in possession of guns went to the officers saying he knows the people involved in the cutting.

Mendoza, Miranda-Quiroz, and Gillette were taken to the Omaha Police Headquarters for further questioning.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Winter Weather Advisory through 7 PM Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday
Construction project in West Omaha expands 180th Street
Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site ends after nearly 10 hours
Council Bluffs Police give details about excavators standoff

Latest News

The Kansas City Chiefs run onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between...
Super Bowl ads aim to entertain with light humor
Snowy Sunday evening!
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Snow showers Sunday evening with a frigid week of weather ahead
Sunday, February 7th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Seniors at Omaha retirement community receive second vaccine
Second dose for seniors
Second dose for seniors