Gunman forces employee into office during robbery at Saddle Creek Family Fare

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a Family Fare near Saddle Creek Sunday morning.

Officers went to the Family Fare Supermarket on North Saddle Creek Rd for a robbery at 6:07 a.m.

Witnesses told police that two men wearing heavy winter coats went into the store and approached the employees.

Police say one man showed a gun and forced an employee into an office. The second man had an altercation with another employee and tried to take their cell phone.

The altercation happened while the man with the gun was in the office. Both men left with the cell phone and no money.

If anyone has information, they can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, go online at Omaha Crime Stoppers, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

