FIRST ALERT DAY: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday

By Mallory Schnell, Clay Ostarly, David Koeller and Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two more rounds of snow arrive Sunday and Monday, triggering First Alert Days. Arctic air continues to settle into the region, sticking with us through the extended forecast.

After 2 to 3 inches of snow fell in the Metro Saturday morning (higher amounts southwest), clouds began to break up during the evening. This allowed most spots to dip below-zero before midnight, before clouds moved back into the region.

Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days(WOWT)

Snow will spread from west to east during the morning hours Sunday, with the main round wrapping up again by Noon/1PM. However, an additional clipper will dive in during the afternoon and early evening hours, as temperatures remain in the single digits.

With very cold air in place, our snow ratios will be HIGH. This means, it won’t take nearly as much moisture as “normal” to create higher amounts of fluffy snow. 2 to 4 inches look possible in Omaha, with higher amounts to the west/southwest.

Snow showers Sunday
Snow showers Sunday(WOWT)

Our third First Alert Day in a row arrives Monday. This round looks to be the weakest, but yet another 1 to 2 inches of fluffy snow is possible Sunday night and Monday morning. The AM commute will be impacted, but conditions should improve for the afternoon and evening. Highs will once again be in the single digits, with temperatures dropping as low as -10° Monday night!

Another snowy start Monday!
Another snowy start Monday!(WOWT)

Keep track of the upcoming Arctic blast by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

