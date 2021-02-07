Defense helps get Creighton back in win column against Marquette

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WOWT) - Creighton is walking away from Milwaukee with a three-point win over Marquette on Saturday after a fantastic defensive possession kept the Golden Eagles from getting a clean look from three in an attempt to tie it.

The final score was 71-68.

Shereef Mitchell, who checked in for the possession, was especially good. He got his hand on the ball and applied serious pressure.

The win moves Creighton to 14-5 overall.

Three Bluejays scored in double figures: Christian Bishop scored 14, and Damien Jefferson and Marcus Zegarowski both had 13.

