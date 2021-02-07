Advertisement

Defense helps get Creighton back in win column against Marquette

By Rex Smith
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WOWT) - Creighton is walking away from Milwaukee with a three-point win over Marquette on Saturday after a fantastic defensive possession kept the Golden Eagles from getting a clean look from three in an attempt to tie it.

The final score was 71-68.

Shereef Mitchell, who checked in for the possession, was especially good. He got his hand on the ball and applied serious pressure.

The win moves Creighton to 14-5 overall.

Three Bluejays scored in double figures: Christian Bishop scored 14, and Damien Jefferson and Marcus Zegarowski both had 13.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site ends after nearly 10 hours
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday and Monday
Revised 2021 Nebraska football schedule announced
Construction project in West Omaha expands 180th Street

Latest News

Revised 2021 Nebraska football schedule announced
Josh Dix is awarded the Athlete of the Week at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs on...
Athlete of the Week: Abraham Lincoln’s Josh Dix
Source: Husker Athletics
Huskers offseason notes: quarterbacks, skill positions, and more
A Division 1 committed on Wednesday approved consolidating three championships to one location...
Entire NCAA volleyball tournament is headed for Omaha