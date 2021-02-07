Council Bluffs Police give details about excavators standoff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department released details of Friday’s standoff near East Kanesville and Baughn Street.

Officers and U.S. Marshal’s deputies found Ryan Linehan, 40, and started observing him around 10:00 a.m. while he was operating a large construction excavator.

According to police, Linehan was wanted on a felony warrant that was issued in Sarpy County. Officers started to approach him to put him into custody.

When seeing the deputies, he ran back to and climbed inside the excavator. Officers say, Linehan initially swung the bucket in the direction of the officers approaching to keep them away. More officers came to shut down traffic nearby.

The police tried to talk Linehan out of the excavator for nearly three hours when he showed a gun from his coat.

Police continued to try to get Linehan to put the gun down and to get out of the excavator but he didn’t agree to either. Members of the Crisis Negotiations Team worked to get him to surrender and to leave the excavator.

After eight hours, Linehan threatens to restart the excavator. Officers shot projectiles into the cab, hoping he would put the gun down and surrender.

Deputies say, Linehan then used the gun and shot himself in the lower jaw. Officers and members of the Marshal’s task force quickly went to him to get the gun and get him out for medical help.

According to police, officers didn’t fire any weapons during the standoff and apprehension of Linehan.

The gun was recovered at the scene and is now in evidence. Linehan was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment by the Council Bluffs Fire Department.

Charges against Linehan are pending. He is expected to recover and is in stable condition. Prosecutors and detectives will consult next week.

