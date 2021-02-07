Advertisement

17-year-old arrested in killing of 14-year-old in Wichita

Generic police lights
(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 17-year-old has been arrested and police are looking for two other suspects in the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Wichita during a drug deal gone bad.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police were called after 14-year-old Jesus Fernandez and a 15-year-old boy arrived around 1 p.m. Friday at a Wichita hospital with gunshot wounds, Ramsay said. Fernandez died and the 15-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay said the investigation revealed that the 17-year-old set up the drug deal at Schell Park and asked the 15-year-old for a ride. Ramsay said Fernandez was riding along with the 15-year-old and was wounded when gunfire erupted during the drug deal.

