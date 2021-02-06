Ricketts defends Sasse’s record amid talk of Nebraska GOP censure

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday painted Sen. Ben Sasse as a committed conservative and encouraged those in support of censuring the outspoken Republican to have a dialogue with the senator first.

“Let’s remind everybody that Sen. Sasse has one of the most conservative voting records in the U.S. Senate. So, he has been somebody who has supported conservative causes with his votes on the floor there,” Ricketts said while taking questions at his Friday morning news conference.

In a video posted on his Facebook page Thursday, Sasse said he wasn’t going to try to talk anyone out of “another censure” and stood behind his comments critical of President Trump, offering stern words for those looking to formally condemn him for stepping out of party lines.

“I listen to Nebraskans every day, and very few of them are as angry about life as some of the people on this Committee — not all of you, but a lot,” he said in the post. “Political addicts don’t represent most Nebraska conservatives.”

