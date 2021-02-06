Advertisement

Ricketts defends Sasse’s record amid talk of Nebraska GOP censure

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 1:46 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday painted Sen. Ben Sasse as a committed conservative and encouraged those in support of censuring the outspoken Republican to have a dialogue with the senator first.

“Let’s remind everybody that Sen. Sasse has one of the most conservative voting records in the U.S. Senate. So, he has been somebody who has supported conservative causes with his votes on the floor there,” Ricketts said while taking questions at his Friday morning news conference.

RELATED: Sasse responds to resolution in Nebraska GOP to censure him

In a video posted on his Facebook page Thursday, Sasse said he wasn’t going to try to talk anyone out of “another censure” and stood behind his comments critical of President Trump, offering stern words for those looking to formally condemn him for stepping out of party lines.

“I listen to Nebraskans every day, and very few of them are as angry about life as some of the people on this Committee — not all of you, but a lot,” he said in the post. “Political addicts don’t represent most Nebraska conservatives.”

Message to Nebraska GOP State Central Committee Hey Guys. I want to talk to the members of the state central...

Posted by Ben Sasse on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site ends after nearly 10 hours
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday and Monday
Revised 2021 Nebraska football schedule announced
Construction project in West Omaha expands 180th Street

Latest News

Senator Ben Sasse (R) responded in a video message to plans by some in the Nebraska GOP Central...
Sasse responds to resolution in Nebraska GOP to censure him
Iowa Democratic Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, of Ames, wore jeans Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, during...
Iowa lawmaker wears jeans to note GOP’s lack of mask mandate
Green cards were sent out for Douglas County Early Ballot Application
Early voting application process for Omaha city elections
The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines
Iowa Republicans retain majority after special state House election