Advertisement

Reynolds ends most mandates aimed at slowing virus spread

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she would end most restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Iowa.

Reynolds issued a proclamation Friday afternoon that removes a mask requirement for those spending 15 minutes or more in an indoor area within 6 feet of people not in their household. She also ended mask requirements for those in state buildings and some businesses, such as barbershops.

The governor’s new order also ends limits on the number of customers in a business or a requirement that they stay socially distant. The governor issued the earlier restrictions in November when hospitals were struggling to care for a surge of coronavirus patients.

Those numbers have dropped, though the state typically reports dozens of deaths each day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site ends after nearly 10 hours
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday and Monday
Revised 2021 Nebraska football schedule announced
Construction project in West Omaha expands 180th Street

Latest News

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Saturday Feb. 6 COVID-19 update: Lincoln-Lancaster County reports 49 new cases, 1 death
Jazmyn Finney is administered a coronavirus 15-minute rapid test at the student health center...
Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests to fight pandemic
FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia...
Calendar quirk means virus deaths won’t be seen in census
In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington....
Justices: California can’t enforce indoor church service ban