Police investigate a North Omaha shooting

(AP images)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting in North Omaha on Saturday morning.

Officers went to Immanuel Hospital on North 72nd Street for a walk-in shooting at 5:22 a.m. Melodie Schincke spoke with police and said she was shot somewhere in the area of North 60th Street and Ames Ave by an unknown person who robbed her.

Schincke’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

