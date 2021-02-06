Pileup on Iowa highway kills 1, involves truck hauling acid

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a hazardous materials team was called to a fatal pileup on Highway 20 in north-central Iowa that involved a semitrailer hauling sulfuric acid.

Des Moines station WHO-TV reports that the pileup happened Thursday afternoon near Wellsburg and involved 15 vehicles, including several semitrailers and a tanker carrying 5,000 gallons of sulfuric acid. Officials say the Haz-Mat team was called to help contain a leak in the wreckage.

The Iowa State Patrol says one person was killed in the crash but had not released that person’s name or other details by Friday morning. Authorities say at least two other people were injured in the pileup, which occurred as blizzard conditions swept the state.

