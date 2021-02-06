One person rescued from Omaha fire after being trapped

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha fire crews are investigating an apartment fire on Saturday morning.

The fire crews tell 6 News the flames started around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near 33rd and Lincoln Blvd.

After being trapped, one person was rescued from a second-floor apartment. That person is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Six other people were able to get out of the building safely. The building manager made other arrangements for the displaced residents.

