Man pleads guilty in Lincoln’s woman’s death during robbery

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A 27-year-old Omaha man has pleaded guilty to participating in a robbery that led to a Lincoln woman’s death.

Dante Williams faces life in prison after pleading Friday to aiding and abetting and two attempted robbery charges. Williams was involved in a July 2018 robbery during which Jessica Brandon’s was shot, and another attempted robbery.

Prosecutors said Williams, his older brother, and another man broke into the house where four children and three adults were to steal a marijuana stash. Authorities say one of the suspects encountered Brandon and shot her.

Williams acknowledged he was at the scene but said he did not have a gun.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

