Knicely done on those snowmen!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bernie Doerr thought some past experience might help her with her new project.

“I used to decorate cakes,” she said in an interview with 6 News.

In this case she tackled a huge block of snow along with her husband Phil and a bunch of tools they had never used before.

The scene was a patch of green space at Aksarben Village near Stinson Park.

Veteran snow sculptor Matt Seeley had invited them to join him and several other experienced snow artists in creating an eye-catching display of Pixar monsters.

The idea was in response to the recent snowstorm that buried the entire metro area with ten inches of snow or more.

Seeley was the subject of a Knicely Done mention three years ago after he led TeamNebraska to a third place finish in a national competition. His ongoing goal is to spread the fun of sculpting snow with others.

He saw a great opportunity after the recent storm that for most people was a huge nuisance.

“It was a great way to make use of all the snow we got,” he said.

The Doerr’s were coached along the way as they used the special tools supplied by Seeley and their finished product was a hit with all the curious passerby’s.

“It’s Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc.,” said Phil. “Yeah, he’s got one big eye and a mouth full of teeth. Just kind of a blobby form which made it easier for our first sculpture attempt.”

“We were surprised I guess how good it turned out for our first time,” said Bernie. “And then to have people come by and ask you about it, it was just really rewarding and fun.”

It was also rewarding for Seeley who appears to have a couple more team members for the next project that comes along.

“We’re trying to grow the interest,” said Seeley. “People find that you really can have fun in Nebraska snow.”

Knicely Done!

For more information visit Matt Seeley’s Facebook page or email him at NebraskaSnowSculpting@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.