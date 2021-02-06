Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday and Monday

By Mallory Schnell, Clay Ostarly, David Koeller and Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two more rounds of snow arrive Sunday and Monday, triggering First Alert Days. Arctic air continues to settle into the region, sticking with us through the extended forecast.

After 2 to 3 inches of snow fell in the Metro Saturday morning (higher amounts southwest), clouds are beginning to break up during the evening. This will allow many spots to dip below-zero before midnight, when clouds will begin to build back in. Snow will spread from west to east during the morning hours Sunday, with the main round wrapping up again by Noon/1PM. However, an additional clipper may dive in during the afternoon hours, as temperatures remain in the single digits.

Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days(WOWT)

With very cold air in place, our snow ratios will be HIGH. This means, it won’t take nearly as much moisture as “normal” to create higher amounts of fluffy snow. 2 to 4 inches look possible in Omaha, with higher amounts to the west/southwest.

Snow likely during the morning and afternoon hours Sunday
Snow likely during the morning and afternoon hours Sunday(WOWT)

Our third First Alert Day in a row arrives Monday. This clipper looks to be the weakest, but yet another 1 to 2 inches of fluffy snow is possible during the morning and afternoon hours. Highs will once again be in the single digits, with temperatures dropping as low as -10° Monday night!

An additional 1 to 2 inches of snowfall possible Monday
An additional 1 to 2 inches of snowfall possible Monday(WOWT)

Keep track of the upcoming Arctic blast by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

