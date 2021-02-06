Advertisement

City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update

Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A snow emergency is in effect for the City of Lincoln. A snow emergency means parking is banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, bus and school routes and other major arterial streets. A map of these routes is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. Parking is also banned on the odd-side of residential streets.

City operations:  More than 100 crews are currently plowing arterial streets, school and bus routes and residential streets. Residential plowing began at noon and may take up to 24 hours to complete. Use the Snow Fighting Map to follow plowing progress at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. today.

Weather conditions: Cloudy

Street conditions: Arterial streets are partially snow-covered. Residential streets are snow-covered.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln.  Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

