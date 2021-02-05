Advertisement

Warming centers open ahead of bitter cold

By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As temperatures plunge into the negatives, The Salvation Army is looking to help those who may need a warm place for a little while.

“We as a Salvation Army feel that it’s our responsibility to be just a good neighbor,” Major Dan Sawka with The Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army will open its Omaha and Council Bluffs locations as warming centers. The locations and times are below.

North Corps (24th and Pratt): Mon – Fri 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Council Bluffs Corps (16th & Ave G): 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mon-Fri

Kroc Center (28th & Y): Mon-Fri 5 a.m. -7 p.m. and Sat 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Heritage Place (38th & Cuming): 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

Maj. Sawka said the centers will provide a little comfort to some of the most vulnerable.

“That is our elderly, our youngsters, and then individuals that have specific medical conditions,” he added.

People can go in and escape the cold, but safety protocols will be in place.

“Every guest will be required to still go through our temperature screenings protocol, they’ll be asked the health questions. It’s the same protocol that our staff and our guest have to go through every day,” Maj. Sawka explained.

The Salvation Army said the warming centers are one way they help provide temporary relief from the cold.

During the winter months, they run the Night Watch program. They drive along two central routes in the metro to help people stay warm.

“We provide a meal. A hot meal. Warming implements such as gloves and blankets and coats. And just making sure that we give cheer as much as we possibly can even on the coldest night,” Maj. Sawka added.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site ends after nearly 10 hours
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday and Monday
Revised 2021 Nebraska football schedule announced
Construction project in West Omaha expands 180th Street

Latest News

At 12:01 Sunday morning, restrictions put in place to help lower hospitalizations in the state...
Some COVID-19 restrictions to end in Iowa on Sunday
Council Bluffs Police give details about excavators standoff
17-year-old arrested in killing of 14-year-old in Wichita
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Saturday Feb. 6 COVID-19 update: Lincoln-Lancaster County reports 49 new cases, 1 death
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday and Monday