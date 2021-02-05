Warming centers open ahead of bitter cold

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As temperatures plunge into the negatives, The Salvation Army is looking to help those who may need a warm place for a little while.

“We as a Salvation Army feel that it’s our responsibility to be just a good neighbor,” Major Dan Sawka with The Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army will open its Omaha and Council Bluffs locations as warming centers. The locations and times are below.

North Corps (24th and Pratt): Mon – Fri 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Council Bluffs Corps (16th & Ave G): 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mon-Fri

Kroc Center (28th & Y): Mon-Fri 5 a.m. -7 p.m. and Sat 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Heritage Place (38th & Cuming): 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

Maj. Sawka said the centers will provide a little comfort to some of the most vulnerable.

“That is our elderly, our youngsters, and then individuals that have specific medical conditions,” he added.

People can go in and escape the cold, but safety protocols will be in place.

“Every guest will be required to still go through our temperature screenings protocol, they’ll be asked the health questions. It’s the same protocol that our staff and our guest have to go through every day,” Maj. Sawka explained.

The Salvation Army said the warming centers are one way they help provide temporary relief from the cold.

During the winter months, they run the Night Watch program. They drive along two central routes in the metro to help people stay warm.

“We provide a meal. A hot meal. Warming implements such as gloves and blankets and coats. And just making sure that we give cheer as much as we possibly can even on the coldest night,” Maj. Sawka added.

