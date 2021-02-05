Advertisement

Small plane makes emergency landing at Eppley Airfield

Authorities said a small plane made an emergency landing at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Friday...
Authorities said a small plane made an emergency landing at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Friday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2021.(Hayden Hamilton / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No injuries were reported after a small plane made an emergency landing at the Omaha airport Friday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., a non-commercial Cessna 210 was approaching Eppley Airfield after the pilot reported issues with the plane’s landing gear, which had partially collapsed, according to Tim Schmitt, director of operations at the Omaha Airport Authority.

The pilot and another person were on board the plane, which came to a stop on the runway, he said.

The incident, which will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, did not disrupt flight operations, and the airport remained open, he said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site ends after nearly 10 hours
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday and Monday
Revised 2021 Nebraska football schedule announced
Construction project in West Omaha expands 180th Street

Latest News

At 12:01 Sunday morning, restrictions put in place to help lower hospitalizations in the state...
Some COVID-19 restrictions to end in Iowa on Sunday
Council Bluffs Police give details about excavators standoff
17-year-old arrested in killing of 14-year-old in Wichita
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Saturday Feb. 6 COVID-19 update: Lincoln-Lancaster County reports 49 new cases, 1 death
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday and Monday