Small plane makes emergency landing at Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No injuries were reported after a small plane made an emergency landing at the Omaha airport Friday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., a non-commercial Cessna 210 was approaching Eppley Airfield after the pilot reported issues with the plane’s landing gear, which had partially collapsed, according to Tim Schmitt, director of operations at the Omaha Airport Authority.

The pilot and another person were on board the plane, which came to a stop on the runway, he said.

The incident, which will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, did not disrupt flight operations, and the airport remained open, he said.

