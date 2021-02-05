Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Spotty flurries today, accumulating snow both Saturday & Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday will be the warmest day we have for quite some time as temperatures jump into the upper 20s later this afternoon. We’ll have partly cloudy skies moving through with a few midday flurries possible. Don’t be alarmed if you do see some flakes falling, it won’t add up to anything that causes problems.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Snow will move in from the west overnight tonight, mainly after 3am west of the metro. It will likely wait until 6am or so near the metro then spread east into Iowa. Most of the snow on this First Alert Day Saturday will fall from 6am to Noon and add up quickly in some places. 2″-4″ of snow is expected in the metro with more southwest. It will be a dry, fluffy snow as well.

Saturday Snow (WOWT)

Weekend First Alert Days (WOWT)

We’ll clear out a bit Saturday afternoon but those clouds will move back in heading into Sunday morning. That leads to our second First Alert Day with another round of snow and even colder air. The exact track of this Sunday round of snow is a little more in question as it too is a quick moving storm with a narrow band of snow likely. Here’s my forecast for that round. It too will mostly be in the morning.

Sunday Snow (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

