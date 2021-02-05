Revised 2021 Nebraska football schedule announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten on Friday approved an updated football schedule for the Huskers, impacting two of the games on the calendar.

According to a release from the Nebraska Athletics department, the changes — affecting the Nebraska-Purdue and Nebraska-Wisconsin games — accommodate the six location adjustments made during last year’s scheduling process, which was impacted by the pandemic.

“All other opponents and locations remain intact from the previously approved version of the schedule,” the release states. “In addition to the location changes for two Nebraska games, dates changed for several of the Huskers’ 2021 league contests.”

The changes don’t impact the start of the Huskers’ season, including the game against Illinois in Ireland, the release states.

The schedule for the Huskers’ Big Ten matchups is now set as follows (home games are in bold):

Aug. 28 – vs Illinois in Dublin, Ireland

Sept. 25 – at Michigan State

Oct. 2 – Northwestern

Oct. 9 – Michigan

Oct. 16 – at Minnesota

Oct. 23 – BYE WEEK

Oct. 30 – Purdue

Nov. 6 – Ohio State

Nov. 20 – at Wisconsin

Friday, Nov. 26 – Iowa

