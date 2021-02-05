Advertisement

Revised 2021 Nebraska football schedule announced

(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten on Friday approved an updated football schedule for the Huskers, impacting two of the games on the calendar.

According to a release from the Nebraska Athletics department, the changes — affecting the Nebraska-Purdue and Nebraska-Wisconsin games — accommodate the six location adjustments made during last year’s scheduling process, which was impacted by the pandemic.

“All other opponents and locations remain intact from the previously approved version of the schedule,” the release states. “In addition to the location changes for two Nebraska games, dates changed for several of the Huskers’ 2021 league contests.”

The changes don’t impact the start of the Huskers’ season, including the game against Illinois in Ireland, the release states.

The schedule for the Huskers’ Big Ten matchups is now set as follows (home games are in bold):

  • Aug. 28 – vs Illinois in Dublin, Ireland
  • Sept. 25 – at Michigan State
  • Oct. 2 – Northwestern
  • Oct. 9 – Michigan
  • Oct. 16 – at Minnesota
  • Oct. 23 – BYE WEEK
  • Oct. 30 – Purdue
  • Nov. 6 – Ohio State
  • Nov. 20 – at Wisconsin
  • Friday, Nov. 26 – Iowa

