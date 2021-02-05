Advertisement

LPD responds to assault in southeast Lincoln

29-year-old Nathan Ueding
29-year-old Nathan Ueding
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were made aware of a domestic assault that occurred in the 700 block of S. 45th street on Thursday at around 10:30 a.m. The victim was contacted at a different location and reported that her boyfriend, 29-year-old Nathan Ueding, had assaulted her and not allowed her to leave her home for several hours.

The victim reported being struck with a hatchet during the assault and officers observed significant bruising all over her body. The victim said she feared for her life during the course of the assault. Officers served a search warrant at the house where a hammer and hatchet were found in the bedroom along with corroborating evidence of the assault.

Officers learned that Ueding was sitting in a vehicle outside of the victim’s workplace around 7 p.m. Officers contacted Ueding and took him into custody at that time. He was arrested for 2nd Degree Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit at Felony, Strangulation, Terroristic Threats, and 1st Degree False Imprisonment.

The Lincoln community is home to multiple resources including Lincoln Police Department’s Victim Witness Unit at 402-441-7181, Voices of Hope at 402-476-2110, Friendship Home at 402-437-9302, and Nebraska Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Coalition at 402-476-6256.

