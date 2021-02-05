Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Eagle

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his Eagle home.
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his Eagle home.(AP images)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the death of a man in Eagle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the body of Gail Lanning, 82, was found inside his 5th Street home around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday revealed Lanning died of blunt force trauma, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Wm C. Brueggemann said an acquaintance called 911 after discovering Lanning’s body.

An investigation continues.

*A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the victim as a woman

