Death investigation underway in Eagle
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the death of a man in Eagle.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the body of Gail Lanning, 82, was found inside his 5th Street home around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
An autopsy conducted Wednesday revealed Lanning died of blunt force trauma, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff Wm C. Brueggemann said an acquaintance called 911 after discovering Lanning’s body.
An investigation continues.
*A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the victim as a woman
