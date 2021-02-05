David’s Evening Forecast - Arctic cold and more snow this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few flurries drifted by the metro this afternoon, but no accumulation was noted. Welcomed sunshine made an appearance late this afternoon with beautiful blue skies over the metro. Temperatures held steady in the middle 20s, which believe it or not it may be the warmest temperature we see for the next 6 to 10 days. Skies will remain clear for the early evening hours with temperatures sliding back into the middle teens. Clouds will increase after 9pm, with cloudy skies by Midnight. Snow chances will creep back into the area overnight as temperatures slowly fall to the lower teens by morning.

Snow is likely to start Saturday morning, with steady snow showers throughout the morning hours, especially south of Highway 30 through the metro, or roughly a line from Columbus through Omaha to Atlantic, IA. Snow showers should be winding down by midday. The heaviest snow will fall to the south and west of the metro, where 4-6″ of fresh snow is possible. Around the metro, roughly 2 to 4″ of fresh snow is expected, with the higher amounts on the south side of town. Northern edges of the metro may only see 1 to 2″ of snow.

Saturday Snowfall Potential (WOWT)

Skies may briefly clear Saturday night allowing temperatures to plunge below zero, but clouds will fill back in by Sunday morning as our next chance for snow approaches. Light snow is likely throughout the day Sunday, slowly adding up to another 1 to 3″ of snow. The heaviest amounts will likely fall to the west of the metro area. That snow as very cold air settles in. Below zero temperatures are likely Sunday night, with highs potentially only topping out at 5 on Monday.

Sunday Snowfall Potential (WOWT)

The Arctic air looks to stick around through much of the week. High temperatures each day will struggle to reach 10 degrees for the metro, with overnight lows falling into the 0 to -10 degree range. A few more light snow showers are possible Wednesday or Thursday. We should slowly start to emerge from the Arctic chill by the end of next week.

