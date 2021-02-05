Advertisement

Biden dogs to make appearance during Puppy Bowl

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dogs will make an appearance during the Puppy Bowl this weekend.

The two German Shepherds, Champ and Major, will appear alongside first lady Jill Biden in a public service announcement focused on mask-wearing set to air during Puppy Bowl XVII.

The event, which features a group of rowdy puppies playing in a model stadium and airs as an alternative to the Super Bowl every year, is focused on raising awareness about adopting shelter pets — something the Bidens have experienced themselves. They adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association, and he is the first shelter dog to move into the White House.

In the 30-second spot, Jill Biden sits with the family’s dogs before a fire at the White House and speaks about how, for many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, “our pets have been such a source of joy and comfort.”

“The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on earth, and we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy,” she continues. “So please keep wearing your masks, even when you’re out walking your dog, right guys?”

The ad closes with a bark, and directions to visit the Centers for Disease Control’s website for more information about preventing the spread of COVID-19.

