Advertisement

Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who barricaded in home

Standoff is over, authorities said
A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities...
A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities said.(Source: WXII/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three North Carolina police officers were shot and wounded by a man who barricaded himself in a home in an hourslong standoff Friday.

The officers’ injuries weren’t life-threatening.

High Point police Lt. Matt Truitt told reporters the standoff began after 11 p.m. Thursday when an officer on patrol heard gunshots and approached a house on foot where a man was seen with a rifle.

He said the man retreated inside and barricaded himself as more officers arrived.

Truitt said the standoff ended in the late morning but didn’t immediately offer a further explanation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site ends after nearly 10 hours
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday and Monday
Revised 2021 Nebraska football schedule announced
Construction project in West Omaha expands 180th Street

Latest News

An avalanche killed four skiers and injured four others Saturday in a popular recreation area,...
4 skiers killed, 4 injured by Utah avalanche, police say
At 12:01 Sunday morning, restrictions put in place to help lower hospitalizations in the state...
Some COVID-19 restrictions to end in Iowa on Sunday
Council Bluffs Police give details about excavators standoff
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him...
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. dies at 67
Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food...
Ready-to-eat dips, salads recalled just before Super Bowl