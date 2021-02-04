Douglas County prepares for weather to impact vaccine appointments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Incoming winter weather could throw a bit of a wrench into Douglas County’s vaccine rollout over the next several days, potentially preventing some seniors from making it to their appointments.

Phil Rooney, with the Douglas County Health Department, said, “The vaccines have a relatively short shelf live once they’re put into a syringe and ready to go.”

Because of that quick expiration, health officials need to know in advance if you’re not going to make it.

“If it doesn’t look like you’re going to be able to make it to your appointment we ask you to call the information line,” said Rooney.

Once they know you’re not coming, they’ll reschedule your appointment then start working down what’s called a critical infrastructure list.

“We can also call some people on the critical infrastructure list that we’re going to start working through, basically that’s law enforcement and the people that support them, we know they’re going to be out and about and ready to go,” said Rooney.

Making sure every one of these shots gets used.

“We don’t want them to go to waste and they haven’t. They’re in short supply at this point so we want to make sure every dose we get goes into an arm,” said Rooney. “We would prefer not to have to reschedule anyone because we want to get the vaccine into as many arms as we can.”

