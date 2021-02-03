NCAA volleyball championship may be headed for Omaha

(WOWT) - A Division 1 committee on Wednesday approved a plan that would bring the NCAA women’s volleyball championship to Omaha this spring.

The recommendation comes as part of a plan to consolidate three sports in the division, “based on the medical guidance of converting all rounds of the championships to predetermined sites and reducing the overall number of sites,” the NCAA release states.

It’s big news for the city that was scheduled to host the national semifinals and finals last year before the pandemic forced massive event cancellations nationwide. The plan, subject to approval, would bring all 48 teams participating in the championship to CHI Health Center arena in April.

Though subject to change, this year’s tournament would be set for April 13-24 at CHI Health Center arena, with semifinal matches on April 22 and the national championship match planned for April 24.

The NCAA committee also approved similar consolidation plans for the National Collegiate Bowling Championship, to be held in Kansas City; and the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship, to be held in Erie, Penn.

