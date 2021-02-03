Advertisement

Wednesday Feb. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 132 new cases, 5 deaths

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 132 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 61,316.

The 7-day rolling average number of cases reported is now 177.

Five new deaths were reported. One female in her 40s and four males between 60 and 80 have passed away. The number of deaths in the county is now at 608.

DCHD reports 48,032 recoveries as of Tuesday.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 76% occupancy, with 370 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 110 beds available.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

