Second suspect pleads not guilty in Sioux City shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(AP) - The second of three suspects accused of firing shots into a Sioux City home during a New Year’s party has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.

Eighteen-year-old Carlos Morales, of Sioux City, entered his plea Monday. Police allege he and two others fired at least 27 shots into a house where 20 to 25 people were partying.

Eighteen-year-old Mita Kritis was killed and three others were injured.

Morales’ brother, 19-year-old Christopher Morales, pleaded not guilty earlier to the same charges. A third suspect, 18-year-old Anthony Bauer, has not entered a plea.

