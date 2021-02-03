Sarpy/Cass Health Dept. contacting eligible seniors for vaccinations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy/Cass Health Department is moving along in its effort to vaccinate residents.

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department required residents to pre-register if they wished to be vaccinated. Since that effort started last Friday, a spokesperson says it’s called and emailed more than 3,700 residents about vaccinations as of Tuesday.

The department prioritized people ages 81 and older due to the high volume of seniors in Sarpy and Cass counties.

The department directed people ages 65–80 to register on the state’s vaccination website.

A spokesperson says the Sarpy/Cass Health Department will reach out to people ages 65–80 who are eligible for a vaccine after taking the state’s online survey.

The department spokesperson says patience is the key as it vaccinates the older population first.

The department and its partners vaccinate as soon as they receive doses, but they say they only receive a limited supply for both counties each week.

The health department updates residents when new info is available. Continue to visit WOWT.com online for those updates.

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department also tells us people ages 65–80 who did not pre-register for the vaccine can contact the department for more vaccination opportunities.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.