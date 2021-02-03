Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmest day for a while today, First Alert Day still on track Thursday morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Soak up the warmth that we get today because we won’t be anywhere near this warm for quite a while. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s will be aided by a south breeze gusting to 25 mph at times this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Temperatures come crashing down starting Thursday as a cold front barrels in very early. This has prompted a First Alert Day in our area. Temperatures will fall from the 30s into the 20s very early and stay cold all day. Brief rain quickly changing to snow is likely early as well leading to a coating of snow and falling snow that will likely impact the morning drive.

Morning snow
Morning snow(WOWT)

Snow totals won’t be all that much but 1-3″ of snow during the morning drive combined with falling temps and gusty northwest wind will lead to a difficult morning commute. A few isolated totals up to 4″ are possible north of the metro.

Thursday First Alert Day
Thursday First Alert Day(WOWT)
Thursday Snow
Thursday Snow(WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts up to 45 mph are likely with the snow moving through as well. That will likely drive the wind chills into the single digits by Thursday afternoon. Skies will clear out during the afternoon though leaving us with cold sunshine to finish the day.

Thursday Wind Gusts
Thursday Wind Gusts(WOWT)
Thursday Wind Chills
Thursday Wind Chills(WOWT)

Saturday & Sunday are also First Alert Day due to arctic air moving in and increasing snow chances. Check out more on all the First Alert Days here.

