Fort Calhoun, Omaha churches cancel fish frys this season due to pandemic

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) - There will be no fish frying at some of the area’s largest Lenten-season events this year.

COVID-19 has forced Holy Name church in Omaha to cancel its popular seasonal event. Other churches in the area have also canceled their popular annual fish frys in order to keep everyone safe.

For more than 20 years, there have been fish frys at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun. Over the years, those events have helped pay for the church hall.

Last year, the church had two fish frys before COVID-19 forced them to shut down the event.

The event is big fundraiser that attracts a crowd sometimes larger than the population of Fort Calhoun.

“We’d usually have in the hall eating a little over a thousand, and then take-out anywhere from four- to five-hundred people.”

This year, though, the hall will be empty as COVID-19 has forced the church to cancel its annual event.

“We just wanted to make sure that everybody was safe with this darn virus going around,” said James Grove, who has been organizing and working fish frys for years.

He said cancelling was a tough decision to make.

“We have the seniors that come in during the day to help fill containers and help us wrap baked potatoes,” Grove said. “You get to catch up to some people that you don’t see normally.”

It’s more than missing a meal; it means missing an event that brings the entire community together, Grove said.

“It’s like a family, it really is it’s a community family,” volunteer Theresa Jebhardt said. “I feel everybody kind of hangs out and has a good time.”

Residents are hoping and praying things get better and these communities can safely get together again soon.

“Hopefully, this time next year, we’ll be gearing up for another one, and we won’t have this virus going around.”

