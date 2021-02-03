Advertisement

Fort Calhoun, Omaha churches cancel fish frys this season due to pandemic

(KNOP)
By John Chapman
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) - There will be no fish frying at some of the area’s largest Lenten-season events this year.

COVID-19 has forced Holy Name church in Omaha to cancel its popular seasonal event. Other churches in the area have also canceled their popular annual fish frys in order to keep everyone safe.

For more than 20 years, there have been fish frys at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun. Over the years, those events have helped pay for the church hall.

Last year, the church had two fish frys before COVID-19 forced them to shut down the event.

The event is big fundraiser that attracts a crowd sometimes larger than the population of Fort Calhoun.

“We’d usually have in the hall eating a little over a thousand, and then take-out anywhere from four- to five-hundred people.”

This year, though, the hall will be empty as COVID-19 has forced the church to cancel its annual event.

“We just wanted to make sure that everybody was safe with this darn virus going around,” said James Grove, who has been organizing and working fish frys for years.

He said cancelling was a tough decision to make.

“We have the seniors that come in during the day to help fill containers and help us wrap baked potatoes,” Grove said. “You get to catch up to some people that you don’t see normally.”

It’s more than missing a meal; it means missing an event that brings the entire community together, Grove said.

“It’s like a family, it really is it’s a community family,” volunteer Theresa Jebhardt said. “I feel everybody kind of hangs out and has a good time.”

Residents are hoping and praying things get better and these communities can safely get together again soon.

“Hopefully, this time next year, we’ll be gearing up for another one, and we won’t have this virus going around.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman found
Omaha attorney receives settlement from prison eavesdropping lawsuit
A quote displayed in a school hallway has upset school administrators, students, and parents
Hitler quote displayed in Westside Middle School hallway
On Tuesday, the ACLU of Nebraska filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on behalf of Elise...
GRAPHIC: Lincoln woman brings civil rights lawsuit after being injured in protest
Millard Public School’s superintendent that served 34 years dies

Latest News

A Division 1 committed on Wednesday approved consolidating three championships to one location...
NCAA volleyball championship may be headed for Omaha
Thomas Boatright (Courtesy Pottawattamie County Jail)
Council Bluffs man accused of recording boys in bathroom pleads guilty
Sunday is a First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAYS this week: Snow, wind, and falling temps Thursday then coldest air yet by the weekend
Wednesday, February 3rd
David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast