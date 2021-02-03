Advertisement

Open Door Mission works to vaccinate staff, residents

Major changes at the Open Door Mission have proven successful throughout the pandemic.
Major changes at the Open Door Mission have proven successful throughout the pandemic.(Leigh Waldman)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Open Door Mission became one of the very first homeless shelters in the country to vaccinate residents and staff against COVID-19.

“For him, this is very dangerous, this is life and death. Because of his underlying health conditions, his age, his color...the fatality rate is very high. And so, this is the best defense for Clinton and people like Clinton,” said Candace Gregory, President and CEO of the Open Door Mission.

Three days before his birthday and in between his cancer treatments, Clinton Pope is finally able to get his first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Candace Gregory has known Clinton for years now. Seeing him and others at The Open Door Mission getting vaccinated feels like a milestone.

“I don’t know what’s more exciting, that our kids who have been home from school for almost 11 months went back yesterday or that today is our vaccination day. Because it’s kind of a toss-up, to be honest,” said Greggory.

Today the Nebraska Methodist College and Douglas County Health Department teamed up to provide 70 doses to frontline staff, and residents at the shelter making it one of the first in the country to vaccinate the homeless population.

With less than 1 percent of residents having contracted the virus and few fatalities, the success at The Open Door Mission is drawing national attention.

“Mathematically, this place should have been devastated. You know by all, if you go back a year, we were talking about it. That’s what every prediction was. And what she did, she was very strict and these protocols, she put it in early, she followed them. It has paid off and it has saved lives,” said Dr. Robert Marbut Jr. Executive Director of the U.S. Council on Homelessness.

Presidential Appointee Dr. Robert Marbut felt so inspired by the mission, he came here to take part in the vaccinations alongside Clinton and others.

“It was great! It is so cool, it’s just a miracle how fast this has been developed and it’s already getting into arms,” said Marbut.

Nebraska Methodist College and the Douglas County Health Department plan on doing more vaccinations at The Open Door Mission when they receive more doses.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman found
Omaha attorney receives settlement from prison eavesdropping lawsuit
A quote displayed in a school hallway has upset school administrators, students, and parents
Hitler quote displayed in Westside Middle School hallway
On Tuesday, the ACLU of Nebraska filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on behalf of Elise...
GRAPHIC: Lincoln woman brings civil rights lawsuit after being injured in protest
Millard Public School’s superintendent that served 34 years dies

Latest News

Thursday is a First Alert Day
David’s Forecast Update: Rain moves in tonight, with snow and wind impacting the Thursday morning commute
Mask rule extension discussed at Omaha City Council
EXPLAINER: Why no facemask citations were issued at Omaha council meeting
Compared to average, we are very late in the season for our first below-zero low.
ARCTIC BLAST: Sub-zero temperatures possible this weekend!
A quote displayed in a school hallway has upset school administrators, students, and parents
Hitler quote displayed in Westside Middle School hallway